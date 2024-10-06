SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Up 9.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.84 and last traded at C$13.81. 105,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 324,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 5.87.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$99.53 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 40.61%. Analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8934954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

