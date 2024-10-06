FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1105456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
