FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1105456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

