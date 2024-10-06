Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 203,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 203,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Salazar Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.