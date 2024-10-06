IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $207.59 and last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 14507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.72.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

IES declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $883,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,347.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,535,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,071,714.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,347.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,966 shares of company stock worth $26,003,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IES by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IES by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IES by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES



IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

