Viking (NYSE:VIK) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 811996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Get Viking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIK

Viking Trading Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.04.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at $2,226,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,008,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $2,063,879,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $11,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.