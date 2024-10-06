Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.25. 38,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 59,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Legend Power Systems Trading Up 18.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

