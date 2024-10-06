American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,725 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,744,000 after acquiring an additional 543,160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6,303.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 221,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 155.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 306,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 23.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $283.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 84.71%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

