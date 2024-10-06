Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New York Life Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,264,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103,081 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.95.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.