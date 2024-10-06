American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 18,302 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seer by 74.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Seer Price Performance

SEER opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Seer had a negative net margin of 559.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.