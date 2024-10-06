Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,577,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research raised shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Oportun Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

