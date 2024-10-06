Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,714,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $524,526,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 25,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.