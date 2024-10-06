MGO Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,162.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 741.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,942,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

