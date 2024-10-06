NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 918.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2,551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,162.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 743.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 913.3% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,307 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,056,357. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,056,357. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

