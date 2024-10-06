Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.95. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

