NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,062.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,863 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 11.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 741.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,942,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

