Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 226,508 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 963.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,508 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.