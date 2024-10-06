Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 938.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

