Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,283 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.