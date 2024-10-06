Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 97,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

