AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 9,629 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 97,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,694,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.90 and a 200 day moving average of $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

