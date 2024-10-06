Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $54,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 483,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 224.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 814,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $171,662,000 after buying an additional 563,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $223,235,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

