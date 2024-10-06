Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 80,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,960,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 4,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 81,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 469,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $98,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $226.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

