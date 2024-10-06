Burney Co. Purchases 9,899 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 814,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $171,662,000 after purchasing an additional 563,553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $223,235,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,726,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,298 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 80,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 4,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day moving average is $204.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

