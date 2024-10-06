Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,553 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $171,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.06. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

