Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

