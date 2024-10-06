Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

EZCORP Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

