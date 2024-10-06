Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
EZCORP Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.23.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EZCORP
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.