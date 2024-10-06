Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

