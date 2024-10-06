The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $90.31 on Friday. Southern has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.