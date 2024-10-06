iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.29 and last traded at $118.06, with a volume of 72001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

