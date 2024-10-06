iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.77 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 2986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.05.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

