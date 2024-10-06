Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $244.29 and last traded at $244.26, with a volume of 6914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.99 and a 200-day moving average of $231.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.