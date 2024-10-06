Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 17592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 248,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,560,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,271,000.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

