Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $396.00 and last traded at $393.77, with a volume of 31836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.81.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total value of $242,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total value of $242,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total transaction of $765,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,957,783.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,361 shares of company stock valued at $20,523,830. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

