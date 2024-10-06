First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,717,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,318,000 after purchasing an additional 70,047 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,078,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

