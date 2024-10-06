Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 3577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

