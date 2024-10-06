Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $404.90 and last traded at $404.90, with a volume of 6458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.51.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.08 and a 200-day moving average of $325.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

