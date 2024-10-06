Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 1670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.
About Kovitz Core Equity ETF
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
