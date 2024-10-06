Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $80.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

