Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $588.62 and last traded at $585.22, with a volume of 1623564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $582.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $643.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.07 and a 200 day moving average of $502.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,285,234.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,228 shares of company stock worth $158,005,260. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

