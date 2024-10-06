Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Spire by 592.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,647 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Spire by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spire by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Spire by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 103,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. Spire has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

