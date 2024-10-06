Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $10.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,520,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,165,000 after buying an additional 235,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,869 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,152,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,542,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

