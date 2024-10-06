Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $408.36. 3,989,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.28 and a 200 day moving average of $356.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

