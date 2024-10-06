Quent Capital LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $372,293,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $719.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $725.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

