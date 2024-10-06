Lwmg LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. jvl associates llc raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 64.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.36. 3,989,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

