iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,477.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,349.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,072 shares of company stock worth $372,748. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

