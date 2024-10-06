Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.99.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.56 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.78 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $166.81 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 698.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 498.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 532.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

