Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $79.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.