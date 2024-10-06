DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $215.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

