Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.2 %
XELB stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
