Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.78 on Friday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

